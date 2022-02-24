Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Man Group plc lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,632 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

