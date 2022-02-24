Man Group plc Sells 11,325 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,570,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

