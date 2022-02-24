Man Group plc Sells 1,280,089 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,280,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

