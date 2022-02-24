Man Group plc Sells 21,927 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Man Group plc lowered its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 69.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

