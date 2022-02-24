Man Group plc Sells 30,970 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $199.39. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

