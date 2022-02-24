Man Group plc Sells 34,271 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

