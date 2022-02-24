Man Group plc Sells 4,833 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $399.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $398.46 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.