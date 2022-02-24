Man Group plc Sells 614,070 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

