Man Group plc Sells 96,406 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock worth $379,351,180 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 816.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

