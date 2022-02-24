Man Group plc Takes Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Man Group plc owned about 1.47% of Overseas Shipholding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 149,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,294 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.