Man Group plc Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,317 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.93. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

