Man Group plc Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $228.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

