Man Group plc Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.30 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

