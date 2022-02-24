Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,958 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

