Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 4944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.