Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 4944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.72.
About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
