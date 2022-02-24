Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.31

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $446,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

