Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.31

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $446,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
