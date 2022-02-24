MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 29994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

