MANTRA DAO (OM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.74 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00109497 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 447,450,475 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

