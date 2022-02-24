Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

