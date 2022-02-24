Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 12,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLFNF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.