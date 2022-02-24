Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as low as C$2.77. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 696,560 shares traded.

MOZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$715.11 million and a PE ratio of -78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.