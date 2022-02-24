Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 4,216,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

