Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,130,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

