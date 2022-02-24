Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

