Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)
