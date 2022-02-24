MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $368.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day moving average is $403.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

