Marlin (POND) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.74 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

