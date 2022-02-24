Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 43,451 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Marlin Technology by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 767,322 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Marlin Technology by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 728,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Marlin Technology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 704,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marlin Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

