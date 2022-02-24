Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.72-9.65 EPS.

VAC traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.37. 663,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

