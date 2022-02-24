Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,641 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

