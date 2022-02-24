Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Uranium Energy worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $793.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.