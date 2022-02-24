Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 613.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,462 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

BCSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

