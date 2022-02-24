Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.97 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 53,123 shares worth $9,365,093. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $122.44 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

