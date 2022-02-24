Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Codexis worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Codexis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CDXS stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

