Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.87 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

