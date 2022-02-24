Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.01 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

