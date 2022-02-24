Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.