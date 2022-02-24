Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

