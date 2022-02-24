Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Mechel PAO worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 162,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MTL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.19.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

