Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 495.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of AAON worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $56.63 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.65.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

