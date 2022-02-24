Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.84 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

