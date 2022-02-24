Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Stratasys worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

