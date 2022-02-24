Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trinity Capital worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 562,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

