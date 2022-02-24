Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.24 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,029,473 shares traded.

MARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.76. The company has a market capitalization of £494.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

