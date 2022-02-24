Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

MRTN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marten Transport by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

