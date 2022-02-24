Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 439,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216,365. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.