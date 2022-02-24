Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 608,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,373,014. The company has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

