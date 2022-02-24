Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 239,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,247,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

