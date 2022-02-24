Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 74192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.