Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

